Dannie Riel Sizzles In Marvel Booty Shorts During Intense Workout Session

Dannie Riel shared a sexy glimpse into her workout on Instagram yesterday while clad in a pair of tiny Marvel comic booty shorts. The Asian bombshell told her fans that she was glad that she was able to work out and eat healthy before being stuck at home for the past five days. Like most people across the globe, she is quarantined at home and is making the best of the situation.

Her latest social media share showed Riel at the gym in her home in the middle of an intense sweat session. The Hawaiian hottie showed off a few different workout moves in an up-close and personal video. While clad in a pair of tiny red booty shorts with the white Marvel comic logo all over them, Riel sizzled in a low-cut gray bra that showed plenty of cleavage for the camera. The social media star’s tight tummy and toned legs were also very much on display in the revealing look. She added a pair of white ankle socks as well as black-and-gray sneakers to the sporty outfit.

The hottie opted to wear her long, brunette locks down and straight in addition to a sleek application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and blush. Riel also added a single diamond stud to her nose and that appeared to be the only accessory she was wearing. In the caption of her post, she checked on everyone’s mental health and shared that she knows there will be both good days and bad days, but we just need to accept that not everything is going to be great for a while amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the update went live, it’s earned the Instagram model a ton of attention from her fans with over 10,000 likes in addition to upward of 140 comments. Some social media users raved over Riel’s figure while countless others told her to stay safe during this crazy time.

“Good your good you look great I’m good working still try to keep healthy,” one follower commented in addition to a series of flame emoji.

“Nice to have that full gym at home! Here I am trying to do at-home OTF workouts doing potato sack sumo squats and water jug tricep extensions,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“I’ve been in love with you since high school and nothing has changed. I’m still in love with you,” another social media user chimed in.

