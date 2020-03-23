Tamra Judge And Vicki Gunvalson Admit ‘RHOC’ Was Keeping Them Young

The ladies both starred on the Bravo series for over a decade.

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson looked back on their many years on The Real Housewives of Orange County during an appearance on Gunvalson’s podcast last Thursday.

Just under two months after both women announced they would not be featured at all on the show’s upcoming 15th season, which includes Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Judge and Gunvalson admitted to being in a bit of a slump since leaving the show.

“I feel like I’ve gained a few pounds because you were always in the back of your head, like, ‘I want to look my best. I want to dress my best’ and all of the sudden I’m in sweats and hair in a bun,” Judge admitted on Whoop It Up with Vicki.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Judge and her co-stars always appeared to look their best on episodes of the show and often, they enlisted makeup artists and hairstylists before filming. Now, with no cameras around, Judge and Gunvalson are able to be more natural versions of themselves.

Unfortunately, Gunvalson hasn’t yet accepted the fact that she will not be appearing in a full-time position on the series and told Judge that she worries about how she’ll be impacted now that she is no longer starring on a hit series.

Gunvalson then said that she has been quite curious about what her co-stars have been wearing during the early moments of production on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. As she explained, she’s going through major FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and isn’t over the fact that she is no longer a “housewife.”

“I really miss it,” Gunvalson admitted.

Meanwhile, Judge said she’s completely over The Real Housewives of Orange County because she’s dealing with “some really heavy stuff in real life.”

According to Judge, she can’t imagine having to fight with Dodd, Simpson, or one of her other co-stars for the cameras because their petty drama simply doesn’t matter to her any longer.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Judge’s former husband, Simon Barney, was diagnosed with stage three throat cancer months ago and while chatting with Gunvalson last week, Judge confirmed he had completed his treatment. She then said that she’s doing her best to support the three children she shares with Barney, who are understandably having a hard time coping with his diagnosis.