Kayla Itsines Wears Black Sports Bra & Red Short-Shorts For Push-Up Demonstration

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to social media platform Instagram on Monday, March 23, to share a new video with her 12.3 million followers.

The fitness guru often responds to her fans’ requests for videos that target a specific body part or exercise. She decided to demonstrate a push-up progression for those wanting to build up to doing a full-body push-up at the request of her trainees.

For the workout, Kayla wears a black sports bra with an open cut-out on the back that leaves her back muscles and chiseled abs on display. She pairs the the top with high-waisted red gym shorts that end just below the start of her thighs, showing off her long, sculpted legs. The Instagram sensation completed the outfit with white sneakers and a silver Apple watch. She wore her long, brunette locks up in a high bun and added a touch of mascara and pink lip gloss to make her facial features pop.

The post is broken up into six videos, with five featuring a different exercise. In the first video, Kayla explains that she recently completed an “ask me anything” session on the SWEAT app where she hosts her workouts. One of the most popular questions she received was how to build up to performing a full push-up. In the following videos, Kayla demonstrates a progression for those looking to slowly build up their strength.

The five exercises that Kayla includes in the videos are wall push-ups, incline push-ups on the knees, push-ups on the knees, incline push-ups on the toes, and finally a full push-up. The progression teaches viewers simple moves they can do at home using bodyweight to be able to complete a push-up on the toes without injury.

In the caption, Kayla tells her followers that she loves hearing their questions and stories while learning how to best help them at every step of their journey. She advises her fans to start with the first exercise on the list and move to the next when they feel strong and confident. The fitness trainer ends the caption by inviting her followers to make exercise progression requests in the comments section.

Kayla’s followers were more than happy to respond to her question and left hundreds of messages in the comments section. Many had specific questions related to their own fitness journey while others simply wanted to thank the trainer for her videos. Requests for exercise progressions ranged from chin-ups to pull-ups and tuck jumps.