Nina Dobrev Stuns While Soaking In A Bathtub In Sizzling Instagram Photos

The Canadian actress sizzled in her latest Instagram update.

On Sunday, March 22, Canadian actress Nina Dobrev shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 19.2 million Instagram followers.

The black-and-white photos were taken at an earlier date while The Vampire Diaries star was visiting Singita Lebombo Lodge located at the Kruger National Park in South Africa. The first image shows the beauty laughing as she soaked in a sizable bathtub. A tray containing what appears to be a candle, a razor, and bottles of body wash can be seen to her right.

Nina’s body was covered with a thick layer of bubbles, with only one of her long, lean legs exposed. She pulled back her dark hair in a messy bun and did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. While Nina was not wearing any clothing, she did sport a statement necklace.

She altered her position for the following photo by leaning over the side of the tub. She rested her head on her arms, as she gazed directly into the camera, with a serious expression on her face. In this photo, Nina wore her hair down in tousled waves and a deep side part.

In the caption, the 31-year-old stunner seemed to reference the coronavirus pandemic and implored her fans to take a bath while they are quarantining.

Many of Nina’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the actress, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re so beautiful @nina inside and outside! Love your laugh as well,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire, heart-eye, butterfly, and kiss mark emoji to the comment.

“The first pic is amazing. I love your smile,” added a different devotee.

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ALIVE,” said another commenter.

“You are so adorable,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 1 million likes.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported Nina recently uploaded throwback pictures that showed her posing in the same resort. In a few of the photos she wore a black-and-white houndstooth swimsuit and an unbuttoned white shirt while standing in front of a beautiful pool.

“Seeing multiples. Panoramic. Home away from home. Wish I could be quarantined at @singita_ instead of my actual home,” read the post’s caption.

That post has been liked over 490,000 times since it was shared.