Devon Windsor Flaunts Flat Tummy And Abs In A Black Sports Bra & Leggings While Walking Her Adorable Dog

Devon Windsor showed off her fit physique in her latest Instagram update. The Victoria’s Secret model dazzled her 1.9 million followers with the sizzling snap on Monday afternoon.

The blond bombshell was captured standing outside on a beautiful day while walking her adorable dog Winston in the eye-popping new addition to her Instagram page. She stood off to the side on a small pathway with a sea of tall trees behind her as the golden sunshine spilled over her and her sweet pet. In the caption of the post, the catwalk queen explained that going out for long walks in her neighborhood was how she was staying active during the coronavirus pandemic and that she was making sure to avoid contact with others while doing so.

Devon slipped into a coordinated set of workout gear for the outing with her pet, and her fans certainly seemed to approve of the ensemble. The set included a tiny black sports bra with thin straps that showcased her toned arms. The garment also boasted a deep v neckline and a flattering ruched detail that fell in the middle of her chest to accentuate her assets. A contrasting gray band wrapped tight around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame, while also giving her audience a good look at her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

The catwalk queen also sported a pair of matching black leggings that clung tightly to her legs, defining her sculpted thighs and toned calves. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high up on her hips to further accentuate her trim waist. She completed the look with a pair of black socks and sneakers and added a set of gold necklaces for a little bit of bling.

To keep her hair out of her face, Devon tied her platinum tresses up in a messy ponytail. She also opted to go completely makeup-free, allowing her stunning natural beauty to shine.

Fans had nothing but love for Devon’s latest social media appearance featuring her fluffy friend. The snap has racked up over 11,000 likes after just three hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her flawless figure and jaw-dropping display.

“Cute pup along with the lady,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Devon was “an incredibly beautiful lady.”

“Bam w/ that body!!!!! Dedication = results,” a third follower quipped.

Others thanked the supermodel for the motivation to stay active during such a difficult time.

Devon often impresses her followers with her fit figure no matter what she is wearing. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off her assets in an asymmetrical one-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 26,000 likes.