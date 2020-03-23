‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni Farley Wears Unzipped Dress In Throwback Instagram Share: ‘Stuck At Home’

Jenni Farley shared a throwback Instagram snap with her followers where she is wearing a dress unzipped so low in the back it almost reveals her backside. The Jersey Shore star posted the image to Instagram after sharing she was “stuck at home.”

Jenni is stunning in the photo. She is wearing a beautiful off-white, strapless creation with black accents in the throwback share.

The reality star is holding the top of her dress up with her left hand. Her right is placed on her lower back, where the dress is unzipped close to her buttocks. Her fingers are inside the material, hiding where her backside begins.

The stunning garment is only seen from the posterior. There is a stunning black detailing on the top of the dress and around the zipper. There is also thin, black piping down her back, a striking contrast to the lighter color of the satin material.

Jenni did not state in the caption what year the photo was taken. However, the image was likely taken prior to 2016. That year, the reality star first debuted a sleeve tattoo on her left arm featuring her favorite Disney love stories, including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella, that flipped the original storylines to give them a darker twist.

Jenni’s hair is long and loose down her black. Her brown tresses are highlighted with reddish streaks, and she is wearing full bangs that brush her eyebrows.

As for the reality star’s makeup fashion, she kept it clean and simple with cat’s eye makeup with black kohl liner and lots of mascara. She wore a light-colored blush and pale lipstick to finish off the look.

Jenni has sported many different hairstyles and overall looks and has undergone a complete beauty transformation over the past 10 years as a reality star on MTV’s Jersey Shore. She co-stars alongside Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick in the series, now called Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Fans loved the image and stated so in the comments section of the post.

“Ok I’ll chance the quarantine… let’s get married tomorrow,” remarked one fan.

“OMG, you look like a totally different person! Still beautiful though,” said a second follower.

“Now that’s absolutely why they call you Jwoww!!” stated a third Instagram user.

“You look like Meilani in this picture,” claimed a fourth fan, noting the striking resemblance between the Jersey Shore star and her firstborn daughter.

She also shares a son, Greyson, with ex-husband Roger Matthews.