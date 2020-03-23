Veronica Bielik Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skintight Jeans & Crop Top

Instagram model Veronica Bielik gave her followers something to get excited about on Monday with her latest social media share. The beauty’s post saw her looking smoking hot in a skintight pair of jeans and a crop top.

Veronica’s update showed her standing in a kitchen with a refrigerator a few feet behind her. A grid calendar along with some other notes were stuck to the front of the door.

The Polish bombshell’s jeans were white — and they looked like they were made just for her body as they fit like a glove. Her short-sleeved top was made from a white, ribbed fabric that stretched across her voluptuous chest. Her bronze skin on her abdomen looked smooth as popped against the white material.

The first picture captured the beauty from a side angle that showed off her booty in the tight pants. Seams going over the back of the jeans also drew the eye to her curvy booty. Her flat abs and the curve of her bustline were also visible in the photo. She held a pen in her hand as she looked over her shoulder and flashed a smile at the camera. She also wore a pair of cat ears on her head to give the outfit a playful vibe.

In the second snapshot, Veronica faced the camera. She smiled as she looked down at the pin in her hand. The pose showed off her chiseled abs, slender waistline and curvy hips. Her toned thighs were also prominent in the picture.

The stunner wore her hair parted in the middle and down in loose waves over her shoulders. She framed her eyes with thick lashes and eyeliner. She also wore a rose shade on her lips.

The post was a hit, garnering over 40,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Many of her fans seemed to enjoy seeing her in the outfit and told her so.

“Omg you are so beautiful as always Veronica amazing body gorgeous eyes,” one admirer told her.

“That smile and body are just amazing,” a second follower said.

“Such a perfect girl!!!!” gushed a third Instagram user.

“Omg this woman is beyond awesome,” a fourth fan wrote.

Veronica seems to enjoy flaunting her figure on social media. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that she models a variety of outfits that range from casual chic to elegant. Last month, she wowed her fans in a little black dress with a plunging neckline.