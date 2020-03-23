YouTube Sensation Gabi DeMartino Slays A Tiny Furry Blue Crop Top While Matching Blazer With Shorts

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs By Gab” — took to Instagram to share some new photos of herself in an eye-catching outfit and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

DeMartino stunned in a tiny fluffy light blue crop top which displayed her decolletage and a little midriff. Over the top, she put on a blazer jacket that was also blue but a different shade. She matched the ensemble with high-waisted shorts and accessorized herself with a small necklace, stud earrings, and numerous rings. DeMartino applied shimmery eyeshadow for the occasion and pulled her blond and brunette hair up in a high ponytail.

The YouTuber shared two photos within one post and posed by her home office.

In the first shot, she was captured kneeled up on the chair. DeMartino held a small handbag with one hand and placed it on top of the chair. She looked directly at the camera lens with her mouth wide open and was snapped from the thighs-up.

In the next slide, DeMartino left one knee on the chair and stood with the other on the ground. She placed both hands in front of her and gave the camera a subtle smile.

DeMartino has a twin sister, Niki DeMartino, and also has a joint YouTube channel with her.

For their most recent YouTube upload, they took part in the “24 hour Online Shopping challenge.” As seen in the video, DeMartino purchased the whole outfit from Fashion Nova.

The video was uploaded on March 22 and has already gathered in more than 680,000 views within one day.

In the span of 23 hours, her Instagram upload racked up more than 104,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“Omg I’m in love with your outfit,” one user wrote.

“OK but this new bag is everything and looks amazing with the outfit,” another shared.

“You’re literally one of the prettiest humans alive, bye,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg this outfit…. GABI THIS OUTFIT!!!! Boss Cinderella,” a fourth admirer commented.

DeMartino is no stranger to impressing her social media following with her content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a silk white pajama top with thin black straps while promoting the Curology skincare brand. She accessorized herself with a necklace and small earrings and paired the look with an item of clothing that appeared to be the same color that was only just visible in the images. DeMartino stunned with her wavy blond and brunette hair back.