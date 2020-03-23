Amanda Cerny Throws On Lingerie And Does The ‘Savage’ Challenge, But She Fails To Distract Her Honey

Social media starlet Amanda Cerny decided to embrace a major challenge in her latest Instagram post. Amanda decided to wear a sexy piece of lingerie and do a TikTok dance to distract her long-time love Johannes Bartl, but he wouldn’t give her the satisfaction of letting her win this one.

A lot of celebrities and social media influencers are sharing their isolation adventures online these days as people isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic. It looks like Amanda and Johannes are doing the same, and she appears to be feeling a bit stir-crazy.

On Sunday, Amanda posted two videos on Instagram showing her doing one of the big TikTok dances that is making the rounds. In the first one, she was just by herself as she shook her booty. In the second and more recent one, she took that dance to the next level to try to pull Johannes away from his video gaming.

The Megan Thee Stallion song “Savage” has spurred a viral wave of TikTok dance videos and quite a few celebrities have brought those over to Instagram as well. That’s the one Amanda decided to embrace and use in her latest clips and fans went wild over them.

The Sunday night challenge clip shows Amanda wearing a black and pink lacy lingerie bodysuit as she stands behind Johannes. The video camera is positioned in front of Johannes, capturing his reactions as Amanda dances behind him.

Amanda has her long brunette hair swept over to one side and cascading down in loose waves over her shoulders. The popular influencer wore a light pink lipstick along with purple eyeshadow and mascara to amp up the sultry factor.

The lacy bodysuit was cut low enough in the front to show off a fair amount of cleavage and the skirt was short and sheer to show off Amanda’s pert booty and lean legs.

Amanda’s sexy moves may not have been able to pull Johannes away from his gaming, but they definitely garnered the attention of her followers. In less than 12 hours, the video had already been viewed more than 3.4 million times and more than 3,300 followers praised the sultry influencer’s moves.

“Amanda you are seriously Marilyn Monroe of the social media. There is just not one on social media like you. I can’t even explain what is so special about you and your beauty and your personality that attracts people but you have it Just like Marilyn Monroe!” touted one enthusiastic follower.

“I’d stop on the first note,” declared one of Amanda’s impressed fans.

It looks like Amanda’s followers appreciate her efforts to share new, sultry content during the tough days of isolation throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She may not have managed to fully distract Johannes this time, but chances seem solid that she’ll crank it up another notch and be back soon with something else sultry.