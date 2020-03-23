Amy Klobuchar Says Her Husband Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to rage across the country, Washington, D.C. is starting to feel the virus’s effects more. On Sunday, it was confirmed that Rand Paul became the first US Senator to test positive for COVID-19. On Monday morning, Minnesota Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar revealed while she is still apparently virus-free, her husband John has the coronavirus.

Klobuchar wrote a release on her Medium account detailing the situation. The senator says her family just got word at 7 am on Monday morning that John tested positive. He had been dealing with symptoms he had tried to dismiss as just a cold for the past few weeks.

“While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing. We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person.”

Klobuchar says her husband began feeling sick while she was in Minnesota and he was in D.C. She said John immediately quarantined himself as a precautionary method even though he hoped it was something far less serious.

The senator said he continued having a fever and a bad cough that wouldn’t go away. Eventually, John Klobuchar coughed up blood and realized it was time to check himself into the hospital and it was then determined he had enough of the symptoms to warrant testing.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

While part of her post was to divulge the information that her husband did indeed have the coronavirus, she also wanted to make sure people understood she most likely did not have it. The senator made it very clear she had stayed away from John as he was going through the symptoms.

She said they have been in different places the last two weeks and added, “as I am outside the 14-day period for getting sick, my doctor has advised me to not get a test.”

She closed her statement by saying she understands there are quite a few Americans who are going through the same thing she is. Klobuchar said she and their daughter both wish they could be there for and with John as he fights the infection, which has morphed into a form of pneumonia.

As the senator works through a member of her family being infected with the virus, the federal government is warning more people are about to have the same experience. The US Attorney General went on record Monday saying it could be a “bad week” in that regard as people continue to ignore the advice of staying home and staying away from people.