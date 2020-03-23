Sarah Houchens Shows Off Her Gym-Honed Curves In A Skimpy White String Bikini: ‘Breathe’

Sarah Houchens shared a brand new bikini photo to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon. The model showcased her gym-honed curves as she reminded her fans to breathe during this difficult time.

In the sexy snap, Sarah looked stunning as she rocked a white string bikini. The classic triangle top fastened around her neck and behind her back and flashed her toned arms, cleavage, and flat tummy. The matching bottoms tied over her curvy hips and gave fans a peek at her tiny waist, rock hard abs, and lean legs. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, the blond bombshell looked into the camera with a sultry stare. She pushed her hip to the side and raised one hand to run her fingers through her hair. Her other arm rested at her side. In the second shot, Sarah looked down at the ground while tugging at the ends of her hair and her bikini bottoms at the same time. In the background of the snaps, some large green leaves can be seen.

The model wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in straight strands that engulfed her shoulders.

Sarah also opted for a full face of makeup. The application included long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as defined brows. She complemented her bronzed tan with shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin, and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with glossy pink lips.

Many of the model’s 754,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the pics. The post racked up more than 3,300 likes in less than an hour after its upload. Fans also shared over 100 messages with Sarah in the comments section.

“Such a perfect body, don’t change anything,” one fan wrote.

“You are the most amazing thing that I’ve ever seen in my life. You are wonderfully beautiful and I look forward to your posts every day,” another stated.

“Omg sooooo gorgeous unbelievable,” a third social media user told the model.

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful young lady,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her show off her fit physique in a number of racy outfits such as skimpy bathing suits, tiny shorts, and skintight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently wowed her followers when she posed in some curve-hugging leggings as she lifted her shirt to expose her abs. To date, that pic has raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 170 comments.