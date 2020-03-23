‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Chelsea Reverts To Her Con Artist Ways

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 23 bring Adam and Chelsea teaming up to con Alyssa. Plus, Nikki tries to convince Victoria to leave, Amanda and Phyllis dish over guys, and Nick spars with Chelsea over Adam.

After Nate (Sean Dominic) examined Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worried about her daughter, and she suggested that Victoria go away to a spa to get better. Victoria didn’t want any part of that, and later she and Victor (Eric Braeden) talked. Victoria worried that her father saw her as weak, and she said she didn’t want the three seconds of the knife attack to define her life. Victor reassured Victoria, and he told his daughter that he wanted her to take all the time she needed to get back to normal. Meanwhile, Victoria suggested that Nikki and Victor take a trip to the spa, but Victor laughed and said she couldn’t get rid of them that easily. Later, Victor took out a file about Cliff Wilson’s and AJ Montalvo’s deaths.

At Society, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) went up to Nick (Joshua Morrow), and he treated her as if she was suspicious. Chelsea took offense, and then they sparred over Adam (Mark Grossman). Nick said that Adam was up to something, and Chelsea defended her fiance, saying he merely wanted to help the family out during Victoria’s crisis. When Nick called Adam warped and twisted, Chelsea complained. However, Nick told Chelsea that she was an entirely different person with Adam, and he warned her that she’s the one who will end up getting hurt.

At his penthouse, Adam shared his theory that Hope or Cliff might have borrowed money from Alyssa’s (Maria DiDomenico) father. Chelsea wondered if Cliff’s death had been an accident. Later, Adam met with Alyssa, and he cautiously shared his theory with her, but Alyssa didn’t want any of it. She left in anger, but then Chelsea saw Alyssa later at Society. After learning that her meeting with Adam didn’t go well, Chelsea let it slip that Adam suspected that Victor had a hand in Alyssa’s father’s death. Back at their penthouse, Chelsea let Adam know how she “accidentally” spilled the beans to Alyssa, and they were happy that it seemed Alyssa took the bait.

At The Grand Phoenix, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) caught up with each other, and they talked about relationships. Phyllis asked Amanda about Nate, and Amanda played coy. While Phyllis wouldn’t give Amanda the details about her new guy, she did accept Amanda’s help in composing a flirty text, which Nick received while he was at his desk at Newman Enterprises. Later, Nate showed up, and he let Amanda know that Jared (Michael Maclane) is in jail, which Amanda found upsetting.