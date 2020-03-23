‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Claims Some Of Her Co-Stars Don’t Have ‘A Penny’ In The Bank

Tamra Judge claims she saved her Bravo paychecks.

Tamra Judge opened up about the finances of her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars during an appearance on Vicki Gunvalson’s podcast series days ago.

As she and Gunvalson pointed out that they were good stewards of money throughout their many years with Bravo, Judge took aim at a number of others who have come and went from the show, pointing out that their bank accounts are allegedly empty, despite the fact that everyone has been paid substantially by the network in recent years.

“It’s better than being the opposite, where some of our cast members don’t have a penny in the bank, rent their houses and no career and when the show’s over, they’re screwed,” Judge told Gunvalson on Whoop It Up with Vicki last week.

After Gunvalson pointed out that she remained in her same home even after making millions with Bravo, Judge said that while she did move a couple of times, she did so because she was flipping her homes. She then noted that she had made a total of $500,000 when she sold her two former homes.

According to Judge, she didn’t plan to sell her most recent home so soon after leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County but after receiving an offer she and husband Eddie couldn’t refuse, she decided they would sell the home and move back into Eddie’s former home, which was being rented by a couple who needed to move out.

“The woman that bought it actually saw it on Bravo’s house tour,” Judge revealed of her buyer.

While some may have assumed that Judge would be broke after her full-time role on the show was canceled, she told Gunvalson that she probably makes more with her CBD business than she did with her Bravo contract.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Judge also spoke about they way in which she felt the need to continue with her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, even after it became unhealthy for her. As she explained, she actually prayed that God would take the role away from her because she knew she wasn’t strong enough to walk away from the position herself.

“I’m like, ‘God, take this away from me because I don’t know how I’m going to do this and I can’t say no to that kind of money,'” she recalled.

Judge then said that it was hard for her to turn down her Bravo salary before comparing the paycheck to a “drug.”