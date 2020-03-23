Fitness Bikini Model Ashley Kaltwasser Shows Off Chiseled Abs In Tiny Floral Shorts And Pink Sports Bra

Ashley Kaltwasser gave her 1.1 million Instagram followers something to look at as they practice social distancing during the pandemic of COVID-19. On Monday, March 23, the fitness model took to the social media app to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in a workout set that showcased her chiseled abs and overall fit physique.

Kaltwasser rocked a pair of tiny stretchy shorts with pink flowers and green leaves against a darker pink background. The shorts sat low on her frame, leaving her taut stomach on display. The short extended just past her hips, leaving her shapely legs in full evidence as well.

The fitness model, who has been named Ms. Bikini Olympia three times, teamed her shorts with a bright pink sports bra with black straps that went around her neck. The bra featured a low-cut V-shaped neckline that showed off quite a bit of her ample cleavage. While Kaltwasser didn’t add tags to show where her set is from, the logo on her bra suggests it is from Boost Gymwear.

Kaltwasser wore her dark hair swept over to the right and styled down in straight strands that fell all the way to her booty. The model also opted to wear a full face of makeup, including shimmery eyeshadow, liner, mascara and gloss.

Kaltwasser stood next to a kitchen island as she placed on her hand on the counter and the other on her hips. The brunette beauty looked down toward the right as she smiled for the shot. On the island were blue protein blender and a bottle of supplements by Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals, suggesting this is an ad for the brand. According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Hollywood, California, though Kaltwasser didn’t include the specific location.

In her caption, the fitness model stated she started her day with its LipodreneElite, a supplement that claims to help with fat burning and weight loss. Kaltwasser further added that making a healthy choice in the morning makes us more likely to continue to continue to make health-conscious decisions throughout the day.

Within just a couple of hours, the photo has attracted about 4,000 likes and more than 130 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to express their admiration for Kaltwasser.

“[G]ood morning Ash! your photos are making this self isolation easier in rainy Vancouver. btw, your abs are really popping,” one user wrote.

“Looking amazing with that gorgeous smile. [H]ope you and your family are doing well with everything going on. [T]ake care and stay safe,” replied another fan.