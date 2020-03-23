Gizele Oliveira Ditches Her Bra Underneath Open Top In Sultry Black-And-White Snaps

Gizele Oliveira kicked off her week by sharing a set of smoking hot throwback snaps on Instagram that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on Monday to share the trio of photos that were instant hits with her 1.3 million followers on the social media platform. The black-and-white images were taken on the set of a professional shoot and saw Gizele striking a number of poses against a blank background.

As for her look in the eye-popping triple Instagram update, the Brazilian bombshell opted for a very racy ensemble that had her fans talking for more reasons than one. She rocked a collared white button-up with long sleeves, which were rolled up to her elbow to show off a glimpse of her toned arms. Gizele also decided to leave the piece completely unbuttoned and open, revealing that she had ditched her bra underneath. The decision left the babe’s chest completely bare, giving her audience an eyeful of cleavage and underboob as well as a complete look at her flat midsection and abs.

Gizele went scantily-clad on her lower half as well. She opted not to wear pants, and instead covered up with a skimpy pair of white panties that left very little to the imagination. The undergarment boasted a high-cut style that flashed a teasing look at her curves and left her long, lean legs exposed in their entirety. Meanwhile, its waistband was pulled high up on the stunner’s hips, drawing further attention to her toned torso and trim waist.

The brunette beauty completed her look with a pair of calf-high white socks, though she did not add any other accessories to ensure that all eyes were on her incredible figure. She left her dark hair down and let it spill over her shoulder in a messy fashion, and sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Fans were quick to shower the skin-baring new addition to Gizele’s Instagram page with love. The upload has racked up over 10,000 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look like a goddess,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Gizele was “naturally stunning and gorgeous.”

“Extremely beautiful,” a third fan commented.

“Your eyes are a real magnet. It’s amazing how gorgeous you always look!” quipped a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Gizele has rocked a risque ensemble on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her enjoying a day on the beach in a tiny white bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 35,000 likes.