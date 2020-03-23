Brooklyn Millard Slays In A White Thong Bikini: ‘Reminiscing On Beach Days Like This’

Brooklyn Millard took to her Instagram account over the weekend to show off another bikini look. The model revealed to fans that the photo made her reminisce over days spent at the beach.

In the sexy snap, Brooklyn looked stunning in a white bikini. The top included a low cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage and toned arms. The matching thong bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and flaunted her round booty, tiny waist, and lean legs. Her flat tummy was also on full display in the pics.

In the first photo, the blond bombshell positioned her body to the side as she twisted her torso to look back at the camera with a big smile on her face. The second shot featured the model with her backside to the camera as she looked over her shoulder and ran her fingers through her hair.

In the background of the photos a gorgeous ocean scene is visible, as well as a white sand beach. Brooklyn revealed in the caption that the pictures were taken in Laguna Beach, California.

The model wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in wavy strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

Brooklyn also opted for a full face of makeup in the photos. The application consisted of long lashes and thick, black eyeliner. She added defined brows to really bring out her eyes. The glam look also included pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She finished the style with nude lips.

Many of the model’s 585,000-plus followers fell in love with the post. Fans have clicked the like button more than 49,000 times since it was published to her feed. Admirers also flocked to the comments section to gush over Brooke with more than 1,000 messages.

“A beautiful and contagious smile,” one fan said.

“I can’t stop liking your pics,” remarked another.

“You are too beautiful,” a third social media user wrote.

“What can I say you are bright spot in this world crisis a beauty,” a fourth comment read.

The model often shows off her bikini body an an array of racy bathing suits on the beach. However, she’s also been known to rock other sexy ensembles such as tight pants, plunging tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a hot pink two-piece by the pool. To date, that photo has pulled in more than 33,000 likes and over 730 comments.