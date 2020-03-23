Kate Middleton Shares Rare Photo Of Her Lookalike Mother, Carole, Holding Her When She Was A Baby

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to their moms on Mother's Day in the U.K.

Kate Middleton shared a throwback photo of her mom, Carole, holding her when she was a newborn in 1982. In honor of Mother’s Day in the U.K., the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, shared family photos to their official social media page.

In a sweet slideshow posted to the official Kensington Palace Instagram page, William and Kate are seen giving playful piggyback rides to their kids Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince George, 6, during a holiday in Norfolk. In addition to their lighthearted parenting pic, the couple included photos of themselves as children with their moms.

In one photo, William and his brother Prince Harry pose in matching blue oxford shirts and ties as they snuggle with their late mom Diana, Princess of Wales, in the late 1980s.

Duchess Kate shared a rare photo of her mom, Carole, holding her as an infant as they gaze up at a colorful, animal-themed mobile in her nursery. In the photo taken when she was in her late 20s, Kate’s mom, who is now 65 years of age, looks almost exactly as the Duchess does now, except with a banged, bob-style haircut.

The couple also shared a sweet homemade Mother’s Day card that Prince George made for Kate this year.

In comments to the post, royal watchers thanked the Cambridges for the photos and noted that Kate’s mom looks like she’s her twin sister in the vintage nursery snap. Other followers questioned why William’s brother Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie weren’t included in the family photo share that celebrated Mother’s Day for the royals.

“Thank you for sharing these lovely photos!” one fan wrote. “The Duchess looks so much like her beautiful mum.”

“Such gorgeous photos but especially love the inclusion of Carole! Such a stunner,” another added.

One follower asked, “How hard would it have been to include a pic of Meghan and Archie… they’re still part of the royal family.”

But another replied, “Why is anyone griping about [Harry & Meghan] missing? It’s their family, each of them with their mothers, and a card from their child to her??? Get the theme? Not tons of Pippa & Arthur shots but no one going on about that.”

Carole, who is also mother to daughter Pippa and son James, is also a grandmother of four: Kate and William’s kids George, Charlotte and Louis and Pippa’s son, Arthur.

Carole previously revealed that her grandchildren call her “Granny Middleton,” according to USA Today. Meanwhile, her grandson Prince George’s nickname for Queen Elizabeth is “Gan-Gan.”