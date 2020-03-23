Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Toned Physique In New Instagram Photo

Stassie Karanikolaou‘s latest Instagram upload featured the model looking sultry, flaunting a hint of midriff in a revealing top.

Stassie, who is known for her close friendship with best friend Kylie Jenner, paired a black crop top with skintight black leggings for the image. The long-sleeve black shirt sported neon green piping and fell just below her bust, showcasing her tanned and toned physique.

The yoga pants clung tightly to the model’s hips, showing off her hourglass figure and her curves. The waistband rode up high on her waist, covering her navel.

She stood in a lush green garden, with red and yellow flowers blooming in the background. The day-glo green stitching on her shirt picked up the verdant colors behind her.

Stassie wore her hair down and flowing. Her hair was parted in the middle and tumbled down over one shoulder in loose waves, falling at her midriff. Her roots were a light brown, but quickly transitioned into the platinum shade she is known for, giving her tresses an ombre effect.

Her brown brows matched the shade of her roots and were shaped and arched. She wore a light brown shadow on her lids that reached her brow bone. Her lashes were light and feathery and curled upwards. She wore a swoop of black liner on her lids that winged out slightly, giving her a cat-eye look. Her lower lashes were coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks appeared contoured, and her cheekbones popped. The apples of her cheeks were brushed with a warm pink blush. Her nose was dusted with an icy white highlighter. She wore a medium-pink lip.

Stassie’s 7.4 million Instagram followers loved her latest look, and flocked to the comments section of the post to tell her so. They showered her with praise and compliments, with some fans sharing their feelings via emoji, while others expressed their adoration with words.

“God really is a woman,” wrote one fan.

“Perfection,” gushed another, including a string of heart-eye emoji.

“Omg beautyyyyy!” exclaimed a third user.

“Stassie the boss,” declared a fourth follower.

As The Inquisitr readers know, Stassie often shares photos of her latest looks, whether they’re about the fashion or about the sex appeal, sometimes combining both aspects into one.

One of her most recent posts featured the model cooking in the kitchen in nothing but a black bra and black panties, rocking the matching set as she tended to the food on the stovetop.