Ana Cheri Shows Off Cleavage And Curvy Figure In Two-Piece Yellow Bikini

American fitness trainer and model Ana Cheri stunned fans on social media after she shared a photo of herself that displayed her tight figure on Monday, March 23. The brunette beauty took to Instagram to post the snap for her 12.5 million followers.

The 33-year-old bombshell took center stage in the photo as she snapped herself in front of a mirror with her cellphone. Ana posed inside of her bathroom as she covered her face with her phone. Meanwhile, her long brunette locks were tied into a messy bun that sat at the top of her head. What stole the show, however, was the model’s fit physique that she displayed in a two-piece yellow bikini that left little to the imagination.

The swimsuit top, which featured two thin versatile strings that Ana had tied into bows at the top of her shoulders, was cut in a tankini style that flaunted the model’s voluptuous figure. The garment looked to be made out of a water-resistant, stretch material and featured a plunge that displayed an ample amount of Ana’s cleavage as it hugged her busty assets.

Ana paired the top with matching bikini bottoms. The briefs featured high-waisted thick side straps that reached up all the way to her midriff, drawing attention to her rock-hard abs and toned core. As the swimsuit bottoms were also cut in a classic Brazilian style design, they provided just minimal coverage that highlighted the stunner’s curvy hips and tiny waist.

Ana had paired the swimwear look with few accessories that included a bar necklace and what appeared to be a hair scrunchy on her right wrist, though these items hardly detracted from the beauty’s killer curves.

In the post’s caption, Ana wished her fans a good Monday and reminded them to tune into her live workout session on her fitness page. She further announced a contest and giveaway for her followers.

The photo received instant support from fans and accumulated more than 84,000 likes in the first two hours of going live. More than 800 followers also vocalized their praise and positive reactions in the comments section.

“Happy Monday, I hope you have an amazing day,” one well-wishing user commented.

“I love your body,” a second user added.

“You are so perfect, Ana,” a third fan chimed in.

“Love the yellow on you,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

