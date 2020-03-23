Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump In Coronavirus Address, Tells Him To Start Acting Like A Wartime President

Joe Biden took President Donald Trump to task on Monday during a live stream on YouTube addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

He began by telling viewers that they would likely see Trump address the nation today to discuss the latest news and plans from the federal government on the COVID-19 response. He said that he hoped the president would provide useful, “unvarnished truth” about the situation and that he would allow experts to take center stage and speak to citizens directly.

Biden also stated that these Coronavirus press briefings weren’t the time for attacks on the media or to make political attacks.

He went on to slam the Trump administration for claiming early on that the virus was under control and that the novel coronavirus was similar to the flu. He slammed Trump directly for claiming that no one knew how serious the threat of the disease could be.

Biden asserted that he was aware of the seriousness of the situation in January based on information made available to the public.

“For too long, the warning signs were ignored,” said Biden. “The president says no one saw this coming. Well that’s just not accurate…Just based on public information that I had, I warned the threat was getting worse way back on January 27.”

The former vice president went on to say that in January, he believed it was necessary to begin an urgent response, including getting U.S. scientists on the ground in China to see first-hand the disease’s progression. He also believed emergency funding and disaster powers should have been utilized at the time rather than waiting for weeks.

The failure on the part of the White House to act quickly and plan ahead has resulted in the lockdown that many areas have been forced to implement, he said.

Biden also criticized Trump for delaying the decision to invoke the Defense Production Act to compel manufacturers to produce medical supplies like masks that are rapidly becoming scarce in hospitals and medical facilities.

“Trump keeps saying that he’s a wartime president. Well, start to act like one,” Biden said. “To paraphrase a frustrated President Lincoln, writing to an inactive General McClellan during the Civil War, ‘If you don’t want to use the army, may I borrow it?'”

He added that he hopes the president will stop infighting and bickering within his administration to focus on the response.

The presidential hopeful concluded by saying that he believes Trump bears responsibility for the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes that he will step up to do what is necessary to address the crisis, both now and in the future, once the crisis passes.

Biden reportedly plans to continue to make regular broadcasts to discuss the coronavirus situation as he gears up for his run for the Oval Office in November.