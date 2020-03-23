Ariana James Rocks Electric Green Bikini In Miami For Hot New Instagram Update

Ariana James uploaded a sexy new snap to her popular Instagram page that showed her sporting an electric green bikini while flaunting her famous figure. The photo was posted on Sunday for her 2.3 million followers and she looked smoking hot in the image. She geotagged the post, letting her fans know she took the shot in Miami.

James stood in profile for the brand new upload, looking down toward the ground as she rocked a pair of large purple sunglasses. A huge portion of her face was covered by the accessory, but the model’s makeup was still somewhat visible. The gorgeous application included a light gloss on her lips and some blush on the apples of her cheeks. She kept things relatively simple in terms of accessories, only wearing a pair of small earrings.

Her electric green bikini consisted of the standard triangle top. The neon-green garment had pink and purple lining, one on each cup. The suit criss-crossed around her neck, showing off her tanned chest. The bottom of the set was just as revealing. It had a green string on one side and purple string on the other. Both sat on her defined hip bones, highlighting her hourglass shape. James extended one of her legs forward while flaunting her fit physique for the camera. The Latina beauty added a light pink polish to her manicured nails and used one hand to secure her long, dark tresses behind her.

The caption of the shot was written in Spanish.

“I realized that it is not anyone’s job but mine to take care of me and make me happy,” the translation reads.

The Miami resident also tagged Yoins USA, crediting them for her colorful swimsuit. Fans have been giving the model a ton of attention already. The post has earned over 93,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in just a few short hours. The overwhelming majority of social media users chimed in to gush over her fit figure.

“Always a queen and my inspiration and now in quarantine I will get more batteries girl power,” one fan wrote, adding a number of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“How beautiful my bunny with that great body. Beautiful inside and out my queen. have a blessed week Ari,” a second Instagram user excitedly commented.

“Beautiful! You are a fitness Barbie,” admired a third follower.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the popular model showed off her trim and tan body in another tiny piece of swimwear — that time she highlighted her fit figure in a burgundy one piece.