Cindy Prado Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Bikini While Posing In An Inflatable Pool

The model sizzled in her tiny two-piece.

On Monday, March 23, American model Cindy Prado shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.2 million followers.

The photos, taken in Miami Beach, Florida, show the 28-year-old stunner posing in an inflatable pool on a balcony overlooking a beautiful body of water. Cindy flaunted her fantastic figure in a white bikini with gold detailing that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimsuit put her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The model accessorized the sexy look with a pair of sunglasses.

For the photo shoot, the bombshell styled her highlighted hair in tousled waves and a deep side part. She appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The application seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and matte nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted black.

In the first image, Cindy sat with her legs outstretched as she held a glass of wine. She focused her attention on the laptop to her right and placed her unoccupied hand on the keyboard. The tan and toned model changed her position for the following photo by turning her head slightly and resting her elbow on the side of the pool. The next two images consist of Cindy taking a sip of wine and biting into a sandwich. The final photo shows Cindy, once again, concentrating on her laptop.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemingly made reference to the coronavirus pandemic and implied that she was utilizing the inflatable pool as her office while quarantining. She then proceeded to ask her followers if they also been inventive while adapting to working from home.

A few fans flocked to the comments section to answer Cindy’s question.

“The [coronavirus] forces me to be in the garden, but I also like to do it,” wrote one commenter.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are looking stunning beautiful girl,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“TOTAL FREAKIN [sic] BABE,” added a different devotee.

“What a beauty!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Cindy has not yet responded to the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 10,000 likes.