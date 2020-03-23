Amazon Prime Delays Non-Essential Deliveries To April 21

Amazon announced last week that it would be prioritizing deliveries of essential items while de-emphasizing its efforts to get non-essential goods like books and computer cables to its customers. Now, it appears that the retail giant may take up to a month to deliver items to buyers – even if those people belong to Amazon Prime.

As Page Six reports, delivery dates for items like books now show a delivery date of April 21 at the earliest. Amazon Prime normally promises to deliver items to buyers anywhere from same day to two days. The delayed delivery is further evidence that shoppers are increasingly hunkering down in their homes as the coronavirus continues to spread, and are instead relying on online shopping to get their goods.

Amazon warned customers that delays in less important items should be expected as warehouses geared up to only accept “household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products” through early April.

“To serve our customers in need while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we’ve changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers,” the company said in a statement last week. “This has resulted in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual.”

At the same time, the online giant said that it will hire 100,000 new full and part-time workers to help meet the increasing demand for online shopping. The company, which has been criticized for its pay and treatment of workers in the past, also pledged to increase pay by $2 for all employees across the board through the end of April.

People online lamented the decision and delayed shipping times, with one person noting that it appears everything fun has been delayed until late April. Another joked that they wouldn’t be able to last through the rest of the pandemic if they couldn’t get their “stupid/random things” to make them feel better.

Amazon has also been forced to crack down on third-party sellers who are hoping to make extra money by raising the prices of hard-to-find items like hand sanitizers, masks, and wet wipes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, some individuals stocked up on antibacterial supplies as news of the coronavirus began to ramp up. They planned to sell their goods on eBay and Amazon for a higher price before the retailers put a stop to their business plans.