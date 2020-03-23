Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Showcases Killer Physique In Lingerie For Triple Update

Qimmah Russo showed off her chiseled physique to her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post a triple update.

The photos showed the fitness model and coach in front of a full-length mirror as she held her phone next to her body to snap the selfies. Russo stood in a lilac-painted room next to a white sofa stool.

Russo rocked a two-piece lingerie set in a navy blue tone that complemented her caramel skin tone. Her bra featured thin straps that went over her shoulders and a structured bodice that offered a good amount of support. The bra boasted a low neckline that dipped into her chest, while the structure pushed against her body, helping accentuate her cleavage. The top featured embroidered details in the same color that added texture to the lingerie.

On her lower body, Russo had on a pair of matching bottoms that sat higher on her sides and lower in the front. This style of lingerie helped highlight her strong hips while contrasting them with her chiseled midsection. The California native didn’t reveal where her set was from.

She didn’t indicate her location in the geotag or in the caption.

Russo wore her dark hair pulled up in a sophisticated updo that included braids on the side of her hair and a messy knot at the top. The model also appeared to be wearing long lashes and a touch of gloss on her lips.

In all the photos, Russo faced the camera, focusing on her quads and abs. The third shot offered a partial view of her left side and toned booty as she propped one leg to the side and turned her lower body slightly.

In her caption, Russo invited her fans and followers to click on the link in her Instagram bio to access her home workouts, which she put together for those seeking to stay active while self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In under a day of going live, the photo attracted more than 44,000 likes and over 570 comments, proving to be a success with her fans.

“You always have the best hair I swear lol. It’s always different! Love the variety!!!” one user raved, trailing the words with a green heart emoji.

“Body go crazy,” replied another user, following the comment with a string of fire emoji.

“I love your dedication! [heart-eyes emoji] [100-mark emoji] I need you to help me get that back,” a third one chimed in.