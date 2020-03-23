Chloe Saxon Sizzles In See-Through Black Dress: ‘All Dressed Up With No Where To Go’

Chloe Saxon took to her Instagram account over the weekend for yet another racy update. The model flashed her curves for the camera as she revealed she was all dressed up, but of course had no place to go, likely due to the coronavirus quarantine that many people are taking part in.

Chloe looked smoking hot in a see-through black dress. The model opted to go braless under than revealing garment, which boasted long sleeves and a plunging neckline to flaunt her massive cleavage. The dress was skintight and hugged her tiny waist and curvy hips. The short skirt also showed off her killer legs. She accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe stood to the side with her hip pushed out as she took the sexy selfie. In the second pic, the model looked over her shoulder with her knee bent and a sultry stare on her face. The third shot, featured her running her fingers through her hair, and the final photo put her round booty on full display.

The brunette bombshell wore her long, dark hair in a high ponytail on top of her head. The strands were pushed over her shoulder and fell behind her back in the pics.

Chloe also rocked a full face of makeup in the shots. The application included long lashes, black winged eyeliner, and dramatic pink eye shadow. She defined her eyes further with sculpted brows. She also added pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter to give her face a soft glow. She completed the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

Many of the model’s 663,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 16,000 times since its upload. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 350 comments for her to read.

“Love love love this dress on you,” one fan wrote.

“Outta this world,” another stated.

“You look awesome!!” a third social media user said.

“Gorgeous photo as per usual great figure and just what we need on days like these,” a fourth person told the model.

Chloe often gets the pulses of her fans racing in tiny ensembles like bikinis and revealing tops. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she most recently delighted her followers when she posed in a strappy navy blue bra and matching panties. To date, that snap has earned more than 21,000 likes and over 375 comments.