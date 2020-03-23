Coronavirus News Shocks ‘Off-The-Grid’ Travelers As They Return To A Civilization Engulfed In A Pandemic

'The first message I get is from my mom and she says, you need to call me now,' says a man who'd been on a rafting trip for 25 days.

Over the past few weeks, just about every last person on Earth has been touched by the coronavirus pandemic in one way or the other. One exception, however, is the people who voluntarily disconnected — by going on extended hiking trips, for example — before the pandemic became a problem. Those people are re-entering a world that has been completely turned upside down by the virus.

California man Mason Thomas and his girlfriend, Kate Condino, left civilization in mid-February for a 25-day rafting trip down the Colorado River, through the Grand Canyon.

mjthomas / Pixabay

At the time, the narrative of the coronavirus pandemic was largely limited to stories coming out of Asia. Words and phrases like “social distancing” and “flatten the curve” hadn’t yet entered the country’s vocabulary.

For the next 25 days, Thomas and Condidio, and the rest of their companions, would be completely off the grid. No 24-hour news feeds, no contact with their families back home, only each other to talk to. They spent 25 days not knowing that a deadly pandemic was killing thousands and wrecking economies.

“The first message I get is from my mom and she says, you need to call me now,” Thomas says of the first message he got from the outside world once he was back in cell phone range.

The first human they spoke to told them what had happened.

“He goes, ‘OK’ and kind of rolls his eyes and sighs. ‘The world is going crazy, you’ve got a lot to hear. The stock market crashed, toilet paper is out everywhere, Italy closed its borders, the NBA isn’t doing games anymore.’ And it was like, whoa!”

Russian photographer Max Avdeev had a similar experience. In late February, he set off for Russia’s remote north, to get some pictures, go snowmobiling, hobnob with tribal reindeer herders, and disconnect for a few days.

Natalia_Kollegova / Pixabay

When he returned to cell phone range, as Buzzfeed News reports, his phone blew up.

Another friend told him to take two pictures of himself, one before he read the news, and one after.

Among other things, he learned that Russia’s economy, like that of many countries, was in a tailspin. Thousands were dying of the pandemic across the world. People were locking themselves away in isolation.

“I left the world unattended for 10 days and it was enough for it to fall apart — just in 10 f*cking days,” he said.

In California, Kate Condido says that her trip off-the-grid allowed her to “steal” some special time even as the world around her crumbled, with her unaware. She says she has no regrets. And in Moscow, Avdeev says that, for now, he’s focusing on sorting through his photos and trying to find a restaurant in the city that’s still open.