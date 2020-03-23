Alyssa Milano Shows Off Sexy Apocalyptic Look In Tiny Leather Skirt & Bikini Top On Instagram

The actress showed off her sassy side in the share.

Alyssa Milano showed off a sexy, leather apocalyptic look on Instagram in a side-by-side share which compared her dramatic past fashion style to her current everyday look. The two couldn’t be more different.

On the left, the actress wore a barely there leather bikini-style top and short skirt. She had on a pair of booty shorts underneath the skirt in a pic that was taken on the set of Charmed.

In the image’s accompanying caption, Alyssa revealed to her followers that her current fashion statement was not the way she envisioned her outfit to look during a world in crisis.

The image on the left was taken while the actress starred alongside fellow actresses Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs in the popular CW series. It was from a scene in an episode titled “Valhalley of the Dolls: Parts 1 and 2.”

The former child actress looked stunning in the pic. Her hair was cropped close to her head in a pixie cut, a popular female hairstyle from 2003, the year the episode premiered. The actress’s stomach was taut and toned, and she looked ready for battle.

Since her days as the star of Charmed, Alyssa has become a political and social activist. She is also the mother of two children — Elizabella Dylan Bugliari and Milo Thomas Bugliari — whom she shares with her husband, David Bugliari.

Instead of the sassy and sexy look seen above, Alyssa now seems to strive for fashionable comfort and is not beyond a cozy day in pajamas. She wore just that as she enjoyed some downtime with her family while self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 48-year-old’s black and white loungewear looked absolutely adorable.

The current pic appears to have been taken in her daughter Elizabella’s room, Alyssa stood on a cute mermaid rug and an unusual scroll of her daughter’s initials — a focal point of the area — could be seen in the background.

The actress was barefoot, bare-faced, and looked to be happy and content. Fans loved the side-by-side image and told Alyssa how much they appreciated the post in the comments section.

“You still look just as good and beautiful I hope you and your family are healthy and safe,” remarked one fan.

“Beautiful and a bad a** no matter what you’re wearing. Stay safe,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Expectation versus reality….as my kids say!” quipped a third follower of the dramatic differences between the two pics.

“During this quarantine, I’m rewatching Charmed on Netflix from season 1. Damn girl, you look like a baby and I can’t stop crying each episode cause that brings up so many good memories,” stated a fourth fan of the former child star.