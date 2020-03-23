Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Spectacular Hourglass Figure In Mesh Jumpsuit

Aylen Alvarez captured the attention of her fans and followers over the weekend with a hot new Instagram post. The Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself rocking a one-piece to showcase her signature hourglass figure to her 3.7 million followers.

The model sported a jumpsuit in solid back with thick mesh panels down the bottom that exposed quite a bit of Alvarez’s shapely legs. The see-through detail ran from her ankle all the way up to her stomach, revealing quite a bit of skin, including on her groin area. The suit included long sleeves that featured the same mesh details on the inner arms.

The top boasted a bra-like structure with thin straps that went over her shoulders. Another strap attached the long sleeves on either side, going across her upper bones. The jumpsuit featured a low neckline that teased Alvarez’s ample cleavage. The bodice also had two cutouts on the stomach area, highlighting her itty bitty waistline as it contrasted with her wide, full hips.

As the Caribbean stunner noted in the caption, the one-piece was from Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, and was called the “How I Handle That Mesh Jumpsuit – Black.” A quick look on Fashion Nova’s website revealed that the jumpsuit is currently selling for $54,99.

Alvarez — who is also known as Aylen Davis on Instagram — posed for the shot in front of a glass top dining table in an elegant room. She had one foot firmly on the floor and the other back in a way that accentuated her curves. The brunette beauty rested on hand on the table behind her as she flipped her hair back with the other. According to the geotag, the picture was taken in San Francisco, California, where Alvarez lives.

Alvarez wore her hair parted on the side and styled down. She also opted to wear dark makeup on her eyes, which matched the color of her outfit.

Since being published, the photo has garnered more than 42,500 likes and upwards of 650 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Alvarez’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“[U]fff curvesss on,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a couple of fire emoji.

“Sweet aylen,” replied another one, including a red rose at the end of the message.

“Damn always looking (three fire emoji),” a third fan raved.