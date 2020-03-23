Lauren Drain Flaunts Fit Figure In Skimpy Teal Bikini While Working Out

The fitness trainer left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Sunday, March 22, fitness model Lauren Drain, who has often been referenced to as “The World’s Sexiest Nurse,” uploaded a tantalizing IGTV video for her 3.9 million followers to enjoy.

The brief clip shows the registered nurse doing an upper body workout with resistance bands, manufactured by the company, Sports Research, in front of a pool. She flaunted her fit figure in a skimpy teal bikini, that left little to the imagination. Her incredible cleavage, washboard abs, and long, lean legs were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Lauren kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the video, the blond bombshell pulled back her hair in a high ponytail with a few loose pieces framing her beautiful face. Lauren enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application featured glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

The video, that was paired with the song “Cafe Brasil” by Croatia Squad, began with the mother-of-one doing bicep curls, while smiling brightly. The camera panned to her backside, as she did a rep of shoulder lifts. The clip continued with Lauren doing side arm raises and forward raises.

The Instagram star noted in the comments section that the video was filmed at an earlier date, prior to her pregnancy.

In the caption, the social media sensation gave her followers a discount code for Sports Research. She also encouraged fans to visit her personal website where she uploads workout videos.

Many of Lauren’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Looking amazing mama,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Ok you’re simply perfect,” added a different devotee.

“Those extraordinary beautiful legs Angel [sic]! They look amazing!” said another commenter.

“Wow you look spectacular! Nurses are our new heroes! Stay safe and healthy,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the video and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the fitness model.

Since its upload, the post has been liked over 44,000 times.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the fitness trainer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a provocative picture, in which she wore a cheeky orange two-piece.