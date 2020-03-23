‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Hides The Truth, Sonny Levels With Evan

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, March 23, 2020 reveal that there will be some tough confrontations in Salem to kick off the brand new week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) struggle to hide the truth from his wife, Abigail (Kate Mansi).

Viewers have been watching as Chad was brainwashed by his father, Stefano DiMera, to obey his orders. Chad has basically become a zombie-like version of his former self, and has been following the orders of his evil father. However, now that his wife is back in town, it will be so much harder for Chad to keep up the rouse.

Chad will struggle to act like his normal self around Abby. He knows that if anyone is going to immediately notice his odd behavior it will be the mother of his two children. So, he’ll have to work extra hard to pretend to be the Chad that Abigail left behind in Salem when she headed to Africa for the funeral of her grandfather.

It seems likely that Abigail will be the one to discover that Chad has been brainwashed by Stefano. However, it remains to be seen how much damage he’ll do before his secret is exposed.

Meanwhile, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will urge his former fling, Evan Frears (Brock Kelly) to do the right thing and give Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) full legal custody of little David.

Evan has been keeping David away from Rafe since being released from police custody. He’s also exposed him to known criminal, Orpheus.

Sonny will try to appeal to the side of Evan that he knew before. The side that is loving and caring and wants only the best for David. However, with Orpheus whispering in his ear, it seems like a long shot that Evan will roll over and give up his son.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will find themselves trapped together. Kate and Gabi are the two people that Stefano has demanded that Chad kill, and he’ll take care of them temporarily by locking them away together.

In addition, Stefano, aka Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), will attempt to connect with the newly brainwashed Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

Days of Our Lives fans have been watching as Stefano is doing everything in his power to finally win Marlena’s love and affection. However, it seems that even after her medical procedure she’s still not the doting partner that he has envisioned.