White Supremacists Are Reportedly Encouraging Members To Infect Police & Jews With Coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, white supremacists are encouraging members of their extremist groups to spread to the disease to police and Jews, ABC News reports.

The report cites intelligence collected by the FBI in the form of an alert that was sent to local police agencies. According to the alert, extremists are suggesting that members use spray bottles to spread their bodily fluids on police officers as well as around places where Jews congregate, such as political offices, places of worship, markets, and businesses.

Don Mihalek, the executive vice president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Foundation and an ABC News contributor, noted that extremist anti-government groups targeting law enforcement are nothing new.

“It’s just sad that that’s their focus at a time of crisis in the nation,” he said.

According to ABC News, many white supremacists have been blaming Jews for the spread of the coronavirus and the global response to the pandemic. Michael Masters, the head of Secure Communities Network, highlighted some of the theories being spread, including that the Jews created the coronavirus to sell vaccines for profit.

“While the world faces a deadly pandemic, it’s a stark reminder that certain groups – notably the Jewish community and law enforcement – must also continue the battle against those who wish to hurt or kill them,” he said.

“As the economic situation remains fragile and civil society disrupted, the potential for the followers of hate to act becomes more likely… and more deadly.”

In a piece for USA Today, Humanity Forward founder Andrew Yang and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt called for unity amid COVID-19 and spotlighted the blaming of Asian, Jewish, and other minorities for the spread of the virus. The pair noted the use of racially charged terms — such as the “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan virus” — to describe the coronavirus, as well as theories that the disease was created by Jews with malicious intent.

“Rarely has there been a more opportune moment to seize on fear and spread hate,” the piece reads.

The article calls for an end to the “demonization of minorities” to help the nation unite and combat coronavirus. It also notes that both Chinese and Jewish immigrants were subject to xenophobia in the United States due to their large-scale immigration in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Donald Trump has received backlash for what some call a racialization of the coronavirus via the phrase “Chinese virus.” As reported by The Inquisitr, the president defended his use of the phrase by claiming it was a reminder of where the virus originated.