Donald Trump Lashes Out At Media: ‘All I See Is Hatred Of Me’

President Donald Trump pushed back against the media coverage of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the major networks are “destroying themselves” with the negative messaging.

Trump tweeted on Sunday evening in a series of messages tackling the coronavirus. In one tweet, he slammed Fox News, CNN, ABC, and more for its reporting on the federal response to COVID-19.

“I watch and listen to the Fake News, CNN, MSDNC, ABC, NBC, CBS, some of FOX (desperately & foolishly pleading to be politically correct), the @nytimes, & the @washingtonpost, and all I see is hatred of me at any cost,” he wrote. “Don’t they understand that they are destroying themselves?”

Trump has been criticized by people on both sides of the aisle for what they say is an inconsistent and inadequate message on the public and economic threat from the novel coronavirus.

Early on, he sought to calm panic by urging Americans not to be worried about the virus and suggested that it would fade away on its own. Later, the president began making near-daily appearances from the White House during press briefings aimed at addressing the coronavirus.

During those briefings, he has regularly made statements that have been contradicted by his head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, leading to negative news coverage about the consistency and accuracy of his messaging.

While he has addressed that coverage in several of the press briefings, he took his concerns to social media on Sunday and Monday.

The president is known for his regular attacks against the media, which he often refers to as the “fake news” media and the “enemy of the people.”

He made headlines last week when he attacked an NBC reporter, Peter Alexander, who asked the president what he would tell people worried about the pandemic, saying that he would tell people that Alexander was a “terrible reporter” and that the question was a nasty one. He added that he thought Alexander and his network, owned by “con-cast,” was spreading sensationalism and should be “ashamed” of the work they’re doing, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Trump has an epic meltdown and goes on a screed about the media when he is asked what he would tell people who are scared. Trump called NBC's Peter Alexander a terrible reporter and started yelling and ranting. pic.twitter.com/dko6pIHrUt — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 20, 2020

Trump also retweeted a message criticizing the New York Times and later, on Monday morning, tweeted that the news outlet had changed a headline several times on the stimulus package blocked by Senate Democrats.

“The New York Times changed headlines 3 times in order to satisfy the Radical Left. What should have been a good story got “worse & worse”, until the headline alone made it very unfair. Fake & Corrupt News that is very dangerous for our Country!” he wrote.