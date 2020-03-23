Witney Carson Stuns In Tight Leggings & Crop Top In New Instagram Share

Witney Carson is stunning in tight leggings and a crop top for a new Instagram share. The Dancing with the Stars pro is seen in a sassy image squatting on a treadmill and asking her followers a very important question.

The breathtaking dance pro asked in the caption of the share if her fans wanted her to post any exercise or workout videos. She also asked if fans would want to see dance-incorporated videos uploaded as well.

Witney looks stunning in the new photo. She is wearing tight, light-colored, tan leggings and white sneakers, as well as a cropped top which shows off her abs. She is squatting in the share, with one leg extended in front of her and the other, bent at the knee.

The new photo appears to be taken in a room at the home she shares with her husband of four years, Carson McAllister. Carson is Witney’s high school sweetheart and the two married on New Year’s Day 2016 in their hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Witney is relaxing on the piece of exercise equipment, which is on a gray speckled floor. There is an oversized green plant in the corner of the room.

After several months on the road as part of the Dancing with the Stars tour, which was abruptly canceled with one month left of performances due to concerns over large gatherings and the spread of coronavirus, Witney is likely now at home with her family.

The remainder of the tour’s dates will reportedly be rescheduled.

The reality show dance competition star is attempting to stay connected to her 1.1 million followers, who have followed Witney since her debut on the series in 2013.

She began Dancing with the Stars as a troupe dancer for Seasons 16 and 17 before being made pro in Season 18. She won the show’s coveted mirrorball in Season 19 alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

Fans thought Witney looked spectacular in the image and loved the idea of her sharing her personal fitness tips and tricks with them.

“Anything!! Love all the stuff you are already doing!” remarked one follower of the blond bombshell.

“Yes! Please do some dance routine tutorials!!” said a second fan of the Dancing with the Stars professional hoofer.

“Wonderful Wacky Witney any video you post is awesome as long as your gorgeous smile is in it!!” stated a third Instagram user.

“Whatever burns the most calories,” said a fourth fan.