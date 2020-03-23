Kindly Myers Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Lingerie While Posing In A Forest

The American model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Monday, March 23, American model Kindly Myers started off the workweek by uploading a provocative Instagram post for her 1.9 million followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap was taken by the professional photographer Chris Childress at an undisclosed location. Kindly posed in a forest, with numerous trees and gorgeous green foliage in the blurred background. The former Playboy Playmate flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging white lace bra and a pair of matching underwear. The risque lingerie accentuated her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Kindly kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a sparkling belly button ring.

The blond bombshell wore her long locks in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She made her skin look absolutely radiant by applying glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose. The subtle makeup look also featured sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and peachy nude lipstick.

For the photo, the 34-year-old stunner stood with her shoulders back, while she pulled down her underwear. The beauty tilted her head slightly as she gazed directly into the camera, parting her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemingly referenced the coronavirus pandemic and asked her followers if she was limiting her socialization correctly.

Many of Kindly’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some commenters simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote a fan.

“You are so unbelievably hot and sexy amazing body sexy legs gorgeous eyes,” added an admirer.

“In today’s world of uncertainty, you definitely bring a fresh look,” said a different devotee.

“Absolute babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

Kindly has not yet responded to the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 7,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by sharing a suggestive photo, in which she wore a skintight, nude bodysuit that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 22,000 times since it was shared.