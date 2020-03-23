Donald Trump Is ‘Frustrated’ That Anthony Fauci Corrects His Coronavirus Misinformation, Report Says

A Monday report from The New York Times claims that Donald Trump isn’t happy about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s public corrections to his coronavirus messaging.

“But Mr. Trump has become frustrated with Dr. Fauci’s blunt approach at the briefing lectern, which often contradicts things the president has just said,” the report reads, citing two people who are familiar with the pair’s dynamic.

According to The New York Times, Trump knows that Fauci is seen as “credible” among both the public and journalists, which is why he has given the doctor more room to contradict him than he does with other officials. Despite this leeway, Trump is allegedly resisting attempts to portray the virus as an “existential threat,” which contradicts the claims of many health experts.

Trump’s alleged frustration with the push of Fauci and other medical experts is reportedly due to pushes for social distancing to contain coronavirus. According to the report, this is viewed by Trump and his allies as putting policy ahead of a healthy economy.

“Some Republican lawmakers have also pleaded with the White House to find ways to restart the economy, as financial markets continue to slide and job losses for April could be in the millions,” the report reads.

The news comes just one day after Fauci’s interview with Science was published. During the interview, Fauci was asked how he has managed to keep his job thus far and appeared to paint his relationship with Trump as more positive than the New York Times report.

“Well, that’s pretty interesting because to his [Trump’s] credit, even though we disagree on some things, he listens. He goes his own way. He has his own style. But on substantive issues, he does listen to what I say.”

Here’s the video of President Trump saying he hasn’t heard of Americans with symptoms of the coronavirus not being able to get tested. Note: Dr. Fauci today clearly said the demand for tests is not being met at this time. pic.twitter.com/GP6d8XyHwo — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 20, 2020

As reported by The Guardian, Fauci recently had to jump in and correct the record after Trump claimed that hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, could be a coronavirus treatment. Fauci noted that much of the knowledge of chloroquine comes from anecdotal reports and urged caution against jumping to conclusions about the effectiveness of the drug for treating COVID-19.

Speaking to Science, Fauci claimed that he doesn’t disagree with Trump on the substance of his comments but rather the way he expresses things. According to Fauci, the way the president tends to present information could create misunderstanding about the subject at hand.

As The Inquisitr reported, the dynamic between Fauci and Trump stunned CNN’s medical expert, Sanjay Gupta, who called the pair’s back-and-forth “incredible” and unlike anything he had seen before.