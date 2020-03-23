Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Gray Hair While Wearing A Towel

Kelly candidly revealed her roots.

Kelly Ripa proved she’s still keeping it real as she shared with fans how she’s living life indoors while she practices social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. The former soap opera star and Live with Kelly and Ryan host got very candid on social media over the weekend as she showed off her gray hair after seemingly stepping out the shower.

The 49-year-old beauty proudly showed off her natural hair with her fans in the photo she shared with her 2.7 million followers via Instagram Stories on Sunday (March 22), just one day before returning to work on the ABC morning show with a remote show from her home.

The photo, which can be seen via Entertainment Tonight, was actually a mirror selfie and showed the mom of three as she gave her hair a severe centre parting to reveal that her natural hair color is now gray.

Kelly shot the selfie in the mirror from a high angle on her iPhone. She made sure her face was covered by her device, though she pointed her phone upwards at her hair for a close-up of her roots as she held on tight to it with her manicured nails.

While the majority of her shoulder length hair was still the signature golden blond color fans have seen the beauty sport for years, a few centimetres either side of her parting were a light gray.

The snap appeared to be taken after the star took a shower, as Kelly’s hair was slightly wet and she also seemingly sported a white towel that was wrapped around her body.

She posted a jokey caption alongside the candid photo as the star poked a little fun at her gray hairs peeking through. Kelly appeared to suggest that she hasn’t been able to get her hair done and touch-up her roots in at least a week due to the strict rules set upon New Yorkers to stay indoors amid the coronavirus crisis to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

The daytime talk show host drew a long, glowing arrow to her center parting and wrote, “root watch week one.”

Kelly’s been keeping it very real on her social media recently as she rides out the coronavirus pandemic in the Big Apple, which is one of the worst affected areas in the U.S.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the star gave her millions of fans an inside look at herself getting botox injections in a series of videos and photos posted to Instagram Stories as she joked about a different pandemic she was facing.

Kelly has since used social media to give fans a look at how she, co-host Ryan Seacrest, and show producer Michael Gelman have been preparing to take part in a remote broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan from their homes in New York City.