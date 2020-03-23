Doina Barbaneagra Flaunts Killer Physique In Animal-Print Bikini: ‘Why So Serious?’

Instagram sensation Doina Barbaneagra gave her 598,000 followers something to talk about on Sunday, March 22, when she shared a sizzling hot new update. The Moldovan model looked amazing in a skimpy animal-print two-piece bathing suit that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

In the new update, the Vienna-based bombshell sported a leopard-print bikini with an off-the-shoulder top, featuring padded cups that barely contained her chest in place. As a result, a glimpse of her underboob was seen, not that her fans were complaining. She wore matching bikini bottoms that hugged her curvy hips, highlighting her slender frame.

In the first photo, Doina was lounging on her bed in her scanty attire. The photographer was too close to her, capturing an overhead shot. The snap was seemingly candid as Doina was seen trying to grab the camera with a smile on her face.

In the second snap, the model posed sideways with her legs folded, playfully pouting and touching her cheek. She wore a plaid coat over her sexy ensemble. Doina did the same pose in the last pic, only that she had a big smile on her face, her pearly whites seen.

The hottie kept her brunette locks down and seemingly air-dried. She wore a full face of makeup that consisted of groomed eyebrows, several coats of mascara, as well as red lipstick. She completed her look by painting her perfectly-manicured nails red. The only piece of jewelry she wore was her dainty name necklace.

Doina revealed that her bikini was from Fashion Nova and tagged the brand in the caption of the post and the photo.

The new social media upload earned more than 19,600 likes and upward of 230 comments within 17 hours of going live. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where they left gushing messages for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You look so beautiful, especially with that red lipstick on! The bikini looks great on you. I just ordered one for Summer,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“I love your freckles, and you are just so hot in that bikini. I hope you are fine and staying safe at home. I would like to meet you one day,” another admirer gushed.

“You are simply the hottest girl on Instagram. You blow my mind away every time you post a photo,” a third social media user chimed in, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“I like number 2,” a fourth Instagram follower added.