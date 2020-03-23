Bri Teresi Exposes Black Thong Through Sheer Dress: ‘Comment Your Best Quarantine Pickup Line’

Bri Teresi’s most recent Instagram share showed her looking incredibly sexy in an all-black outfit. The beauty from Northern California has been exposing her chest in a number of photos over the past few days, but the latest add to her page showed the model flaunting her near-perfect booty instead. In the brand new double-photo update, Teresi tagged her location in Auburn, California, where she grew up.

The first photo in the deck was bright with the sun beating down on Teresi’s hair. She posed on a sidewalk in front of a white metal fence that was covered in green leaves, facing her back to the camera and letting her long, blond locks fall down to the middle of her shoulders. To showcase her lean body, the model sported a sheer black dress that featured a mesh panel near the middle of her back. The see-through outfit had thigh-high slits, flaunting her gorgeous legs as well as her round bottom that was barely covered by a black thong.

To complete the outfit, the stunner wore a pair of strappy nude heels. She posed in profile in the second image, looking off into the distance and opening her mouth ever so slightly. The black and white photo highlighted the contrast between the dress and her bright hair. She accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings and a plain black clutch. Much like the back, the dress’s décolletage also featured sheer mesh, showing a hint of cleavage. In the caption, she asked her fans to give their best quarantine pick-up line.

In just a few short hours, fans have flooded her page with potential pickup lines, giving the update over 16,000 likes in addition to over 420 comments.

“I’ve heard COVID-19 doesn’t survive in hot temperature, well then you’re safe as you’re too dang hot,” one fan wrote, adding a number of flame emoji.

“Will you be my quarantine?!?” a second social media user cleverly wrote.

“Are you a pandemic because you’ve got my heart on lockdown!” quipped a third follower.

“Are you wifi? Cause I feel a connection,” a fourth chimed in, along with a single red heart emoji.

The model has been talking about the quarantine a lot in recent days. Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Teresi went topless, telling her fans that she doesn’t want to get dressed at all during the quarantine. It comes as no shock that the photo earned upwards of 15,000 likes.