Hilde Osland Showcases Her Curves In Two-Piece, Tie-Dye Dress

Instagram model Hilde Osland kicked off the week with another update that showed her looking smoking hot. The beauty’s post saw her wearing a two-piece dress that flaunted her fabulous figure.

The blond bombshell’s dress was a made from a blue tie-dyed fabric. The top was a halter-style that came to a point on the bottom. It had an open back and stretched across her breasts, calling attention to her ample chest. The skirt was long and featured a thigh-high slit. Ruched seams on the sides accentuated her feminine curves.

Hilde’s update consisted of four snapshots that showed her standing outside next to a large bush with small red blooms. A lake could be seen in the distance.

The first snap caught the model from a side view. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her curvy hips. She held one hand up the side of her face while she smiled.

The second picture saw Hilde from a close angle, giving her fans a nice look at her pretty face as she flashed a smile. The blue color of the top made the color of her eyes pop.

In the third photo, Hilde faced the camera at a side angle. Her hands were in the air as she flashed a smile. The pose gave her fans a good look at her flat abs, slender waist and curvy hips.

The last snap captured Hilde from behind. The image gave her fans a nice look at her shapely back and shoulders. She smiled as she looked at something off to the side.

Hilde wore her hair in a messy bun with tendrils framing her face. Her makeup application included smoky eye shadow, eyeliner and thick lashes. She also wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a coral shade on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

The post seemed to be a nice distraction for many of her followers, who seemed more than happy to compliment her.

“Amazing photos and you are always beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Love the outfit, love your hair!! Looking beautiful raved a second fan.

“This is amazing art work! Thanks for sharing with us,” a third admirer told her.

“The highlight of my day,” commented a fourth follower.

Not too long ago, she surpassed 3 million Instagram followers, and it’s not hard to see why. Her page is filled with images that showed her looking sensational in all kinds of outfits ranging from bikinis to sexy sportswear.