‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Comings & Goings: The Logan Clan Splinters & Dr. Escobar Confronts Sally

tThe Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings news for this week reveal that one of the Logan clan will return to Los Angeles, while a doctor will hash it out with her patient, per Highlight Hollywood. Ashley Jones and Monica Ruiz will reprise their roles during the week of March 23.

Monday, March 23 – Dr. Escobar Blasts Sally

Monica Ruiz appears as Dr. Penny Escobar.

During a fierce confrontation with Dr. Escobar, Sally yelled, “You want me to tell him I’m not dying?” It appears as if Sally is not terminally ill and that the doctor wanted to force her to Sally that truth.

It seems as if Sally and Escobar’s conversation will continue. Escobar may blast Sally for all the lies that she has been telling, but Sally seems determined to follow through. It may become apparent whether Sally faked the illness from the start or whether Escobar misdiagnosed her.

The Inquisitr also indicates that Sally’s behavior will confuse Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) too. She will note that Sally wants to be with Wyatt, and not like someone who is dying. With Escobar threatening to tell her loved ones that she’s not terminally ill, Sally will need to act quickly if she’s trying to achieve a goal.

Thursday, March 26 & Friday, March 27 – Bridget Comes Home

Ashley Jones reprises her role as Bridget Forrester.

Bridget will return home for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) reunion party. She will fly into Los Angeles to spend some time with her mother and stepdad after Eric Forrester (John McCook) arranged a get-together for their family and friends.

Of course, things will soon go south when Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) plays the video clip of Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) kissing. The Logan clan, who pride themselves on being such a close-knit family, will splinter as the truth about Brooke’s betrayal comes out. To make matters worse, this is not the first time that Brooke betrayed Katie Logan (Heather Tom) by cheating with Bill. Accusations will fly as the Logan sisters and Bridget try to make sense of the clip.

The soap opera spoilers suggest that Brooke may be shunned for hurting Katie again. Even if she tries to explain that it was a one-time mistake, they may not believe her because of her past with Dollar Bill. And when Katie finds out that Brooke convinced Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) to try and erase the video, she may feel alone and betrayed.