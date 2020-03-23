Cleveland Browns Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr Could Be On The Move Again

Could it really be 'one and done' for OBJ in Cleveland?

As the Cleveland Browns continue their offseason roster reshuffle, rumors are getting louder that a prominent wide receiver isn’t part of their plans for 2020.

Bleacher Report‘s Joe Tansey pointed out that there appears to be conflicting reports about whether Odell Beckham Jr. will end up moving on. ESPN Radio’s Bart Scott came out last week and proclaimed that the three-time All-Pro is going to be traded. Scott didn’t offer any idea on who he might eventually be traded for, but made it clear he was hearing the rumors of the receiver being on the trading block were “real.”

However, Yahoo Sports‘ Charles Robinson doesn’t believe Beckham is someone Cleveland is desperate to deal. Robinson added he was told that since new head coach Kevin Stefanski was brought in, “things have been very positive” for both sides.

It appears most of the talk of either Beckham or the Browns’ other wide receiver in Jarvis Landry being dealt has to do with the team picking up former Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper in free agency. Despite the free agency pickup, Tansey points out keeping Beckham in town would mean that Stefanski has a plethora of offensive weapons to surround quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

If everyone stays put, Mayfield would have Beckham, Landry, Hooper and tight end David Njoku to throw to. On the ground, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb could cause problems for defenses. Both OBJ and Landry managed to surpass the 1,000-yard mark through the air in 2019, with Landry leading the team in receptions with 83.

The Browns entered last season equally optimistic about their offense, but Mayfield’s struggles with interceptions sunk a season that began with playoff hopes for the moribund franchise.

Some predictions even had them, under then first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens contending for a Super Bowl birth, according to USA Today. A 6-10 campaign and rumblings that several of the players weren’t happy with the week-to-week offensive gameplans eventually led to Kitchens getting the boot.

Towards the end of the year, several Browns players were reportedly talking about wanting out of town because of how bad things had gotten in the clubhouse. Beckham was rumored to be one member of the team telling opposing players he wanted them to get their teams to trade for him. With a new head coach in town, it’s possible Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns are ready for a brand new day. At the same time, he may be shipped out in order to continue the Browns’ rebuild.