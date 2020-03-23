Cleveland Browns Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr Could Be On The Move Again

Could it really be 'one and done' for OBJ in Cleveland?

As the Cleveland Browns continue remaking themselves over the offseason, rumors are getting louder that a prominent wide receiver isn’t part of their plans for 2020. Talk persists, instead that Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be made available for a trade this offseason.

Bleacher Report‘s Joe Tansey did point out, there are appear to be conflicting reports about whether OBJ will end up moving on. ESPN Radio’s Bart Scott came out last week and proclaimed Browns’ fans heard it from him first, the Beckham is going to be traded. Scott didn’t offer any idea on who he might eventually be traded for, but made it clear he was hearing the receiver being on the trading block was “real.”

On the flip side of that, Yahoo Sports‘ Charles Robinson doesn’t believe Beckham is someone Cleveland is desperate to deal. Robinson added he was told that since new head coach Kevin Stefanski was brought in, “things have been very positive” for both sides.

It appears most of the talk of either Beckham or the Browns’ other wide receiver in Jarvis Landry being dealt has to do with the team picking up former Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper in free agency. However, Tansey points out keeping Beckham in town would mean the Stefanski has a plethora of offensive weapons around quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

If everyone stays put, Mayfield would have Beckham, Landry, Hooper and tight end David Njoku to throw to. On the ground, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb would cause problems for defenses. Both OBJ and Landry managed to surpass the 1,000-yard mark through the air in 2019 with Landry leading the team in receptions with 83.

The Browns entered the season with equally optimistic offensive hype, but Mayfield’s struggles with the interception curtailed a season that was supposed to mark a return to the playoffs for a moribund franchise.

Some predictions even had them, under then first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens contending for a Super Bowl birth. A 6-10 campaign and rumblings that several of the players, including Beckham, weren’t happy with the week-to-week offensive gameplans eventually led to Kitchens getting the boot.

Towards the end of the year, several Browns players were reportedly talking about wanting out of town because of how bad things had gotten in the clubhouse. Beckham was rumored to be one member of the team telling opposing players he wanted them to get their teams to trade for him. With a new head coach in town, it’s possible Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns are ready for a brand new day. They may also ship him out in order to continue the rebuild.