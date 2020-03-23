Katelyn Runck Gets On Her Knees In Mesh Anchor Tank Top & Paisley Bikini For Latest Instagram Post

Katelyn Runck turned up the heat to the max in her latest Instagram post over the weekend. In a new photo on her feed, the stunning model posed on her knees on the beach as she rocked a mesh tank top with an anchor on it and a pair of tiny bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. In the caption, Katelyn asked her fans what ship she would captain.

The photo showed Katelyn in the sand as the blue ocean water rolled onto the shore behind her and turned into white foam. It’s unclear exactly where the photo was taken, but the water appeared to be slightly rough and not much sunlight shined down on the fitness guru. The overcast day didn’t stop Katelyn from showing off her killer body in her scantily clad outfit, though.

Katelyn’s look included a white, cropped, mesh tank top with a black anchor on the front. The model opted to skip a bra underneath the tight-fitting shirt, so her breasts were slightly visible. In addition, the tank featured a low-scooping neckline, which allowed some cleavage to pop out.

The top cut off just above Katelyn’s belly button, so her flat, toned tummy was on display. She paired the shirt with a black and white, paisley-patterned bikini bottom. The low-waisted bikini featured ties on the sides that came up above her hips, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. Her muscular thighs were fully exposed in the swimwear.

Katelyn did not add any accessories to her beachy look, but she did rock a full face of makeup. This included contoured cheekbones, pink blush, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a light pink color on her full lips. She wore her long, brown-blonde hair down in messy waves that fell over one shoulder and blew in the breeze slightly.

The brunette bombshell posed with her knees spread in the sand as she leaned to one side slightly, which emphasized her figure. She reached one muscular arm behind her back and tugged at her tank top to pull the fabric even tighter. Katelyn pursed her lips and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The photo garnered more than 37,000 likes and just over 1,000 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Doesn’t matter you have our attention,” one fan responded to her question.

“Beautiful picture. Incredibly stunning and lovely,” another user added.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild. Last week, the model gave fans a glimpse at another bikini look in two different lightings, which her fans loved.