Blake Shelton Shuts Down Restaurants But Vows To Keep Paying Employees Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Blake also joked he didn't find social distancing too difficult 'because nobody likes' him.

Blake Shelton gave fans an update on his businesses over the weekend amid the coronavirus crisis. The popular country star revealed how he’s vowed to keep paying employees across his Ole Red restaurant locations over the coming weeks, despite temporarily closing them down after businesses across the globe were forced to close their doors to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Voice coach spoke out in a video posted to his official Instagram account on March 22 as he shared that he was riding out the pandemic “in the middle of nowhere” on his ranch in Oklahoma.

“I haven’t said anything about my Ole Red locations,” Blake said in the video, per Pop Culture, as he admitted he felt it would go without saying that they are not open right now. He has restaurants in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, and in Nashville and Gatlinburg in Tennessee, as well as a new location that was supposed to open next month in Orlando, Florida.

He told fans that they are all now “officially” closed down “until this thing gets behind us,” shortly after he fooled his social media followers earlier this month as he shared an announcement from himself and girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

“I want people to know that we do have a commitment to all of our employees, and we’re taking care of them,” the country singer shared of how he’s looking after the people that work in the locations.

Blake then added that he and his business partners are currently also “trying to figure out ways to take care of some of the artists and musicians that perform at the Ole Reds,” likely via a crowdfunding campaign. The restaurants double as bars and live music venues that offer a stage for new and upcoming artists to share their music.

In the same video, Blake also shared an in important message for his fans as he urged them to follow government advice and to practice social distancing by staying indoors as much as possible and at least six feet away from other people.

“We all have to do the right thing, so I’m out here in the middle of nowhere. Just do the right thing, stay away from everybody,” he said as he gave fans a quick look at his ranch in Oklahoma.

He then shared a little of his signature humor for a little levity at such a serious time as he quipped, “For some of us, that’s not hard, because nobody likes us.”

The star also vowed to get back to his followers with more information about what’s going on with his Ole Red locations as and when he needs to but encouraged his millions of fans to make the best of the difficult situation in the meantime.

“For now, let’s not think about that. Let’s take our mandatory vacation and try to enjoy it. I’m thinking about y’all, and see you down the road,” he said.

The social media clip has been viewed over 923,000 times and has received more than 4,600 comments from fans.

Blake kept things country casual in the two-minute long Instagram video. He rocked a green camo print shirt and a baseball cap on his head while he drank from a white mug with the name of his home state emblazoned across it.