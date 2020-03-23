Dolly Castro Enjoys A Snack In Liquid Leggings & Tight Bra

Dolly Castro took to Instagram to enjoy a snack in a pair of sexy liquid leggings and a bra to match. The model has been locked up in quarantine at home with the rest of the world, but luckily for her 6.2 million-plus fans, she has still been sharing a ton of content on her popular social media page. In the latest add to her feed, she reminded everyone to stay healthy during this trying time.

The new photo showed the Nicaraguan beauty sitting on a marble counter in her kitchen. A number of white cabinets were behind her and a bowl of healthy snacks — including apples and bananas — sat next to her. The hottie posed in the middle of the frame, holding a bowl of oatmeal in one hand and a spoonful of it in the other. Looking off into the distance, the cutie offered a glimpse of her bright white teeth, flashing a slight smile. Castro wore her hair down and slightly waved, a few highlighted pieces framing her face. Her gorgeous application of makeup was hard to miss and included smoky black eyeshadow, thick mascara, and a light pink blush. She finished the look with a dark matte lipstick.

The beauty delighted fans in a curve-hugging outfit that consisted of black liquid leggings and a tight black bra that pushed up her cleavage. Her toned abs were on display in the snapshot as well. In the caption of the photo, she reminded fans that eating healthy is a great thing to do amid the COVID-19 pandemic because it’s an easy way to boost the immune system. Castro also tagged 1st Phorm in the post — a company that she regularly promotes on her page. She geotagged her location at home in sunny Orange County, California.

The post has been the highlight of many of her fans’ day, racking up over 27,000 likes in addition to over 290 comments. The vast majority of her followers raved over the model’s good looks.

“Brains+Beauty+Inspiration all in one,” one fan pointed out, adding a series of red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Love you queen I hope ur ok and ur family as well stay safe queen, we love till death,” complimented another Instagram user.

“The most beautiful woman ever,” a third follower admired.

