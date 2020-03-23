Dolly Castro Enjoys A Snack In Liquid Leggings & Tight Bra

Dolly Castro took to Instagram to enjoy a snack in a pair of sexy liquid leggings and a bra to match. The model has been locked up in quarantine at home with the rest of the world but luckily for her 6.2 million-plus Instagram fans, she has still been sharing a ton of content on her popular social media page. In the latest add to her feed, she reminded her fans to stay healthy during this trying time.

The new photo showed the Nicaraguan beauty sitting on a marble counter in her kitchen. Behind her were a number of white cabinets and next to her sat a bowl of healthy snacks including apples and bananas. The hottie sat in the middle of the shot, holding a bowl of oatmeal in one hand and a spoonful of it in the other. Looking off into the distance, the California cutie offered a glimpse of her bright white teeth, flashing a slight smile. Castro wore her hair down and slightly waved while a few highlighted pieces of hair framed her face. Her gorgeous application of makeup was hard to miss with smoky black eyeshadow, thick mascara, and a light pink blush. Rounding up the look was a dark matte lipstick.

The beauty delighted fans in a curve-hugging outfit that included curve-hugging black liquid leggings in addition to a tight black bra that pushed her cleavage up. Her toned abs were on display in the snapshot and in the caption of the photo, she reminded fans that eating healthy is a great thing to do amid the COVID-19 pandemic because it’s an easy way to boost your immune system. Castro also tagged 1st Phorm in the post — a company that she regularly promotes on her page while geotagging her location at home in sunny Orange County.

The post has been the highlight of many of her fans’ day, racking up over 27,000 likes in addition to over 290 comments with the vast majority of followers raving over the model’s good looks.

“Brains+Beauty+Inspiration all in one,” one fan pointed out, adding a series of red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Love you queen I hope ur ok and ur family as well stay safe queen, we love till death,” complimented another Instagrammer.

“The most beautiful woman ever,” a third fan raved.

