Natasha Oakley Lounges Outside In A Tiny Yellow Bikini: ‘Keeping It Mellow’

Natasha Oakley stunned her fans with a new, bikini-clad Instagram updated that added some serious heat to her page.

The Australian model took to her account on Monday to dazzle her 2.1 million followers with the eye-popping post. It included a total of three photos of the stunner lounging outside on her porch and “keeping it mellow” in Palm Beach, New South Wales, Australia. She was seen sitting on a short chair covered in plush white cushions with a sea of greenery making up the background behind her.

Though there was no sight of the beach in the trio of snaps, Natasha looked ready to soak up some sun in the sand in a skimpy bikini. Naturally, the two-piece was from her own Monday Swimwear brand, which she runs with her friend Devin Brugman, and often models pieces from on her Instagram page. Tags on the photo indicated that the babe was rocking the Tulum top and bottom in the color Limoncello — a bright yellow hue that popped against her gorgeous, all-over tan.

The Tulum top was a halter-style number with thick straps that showcased Natasha’s toned arms. It boasted triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that left her decolletage completely bare while also flashing an ample amount of cleavage to her audience.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell sported the matching Tulum bottoms that were arguably even more risque. The number covered up only what was necessary and featured a daringly high-cut design that showcased her long legs and sculpted thighs in their entirety. Meanwhile, its waistband was pulled high up on Natasha’s hips, accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist.

Natasha kept her look simple and accessorized with a delicate stack of rings and a gold watch that added the perfect amount of bling. She wore her platinum tresses down in a messy, voluminous style that cascaded over her shoulders, and opted for a minimal application of makeup that made her natural beauty shine.

Fans wasted no time in showering the swimsuit designer’s latest skin-baring social media appearance with love. The triple Instagram update has racked up over 11,000 likes after just three hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re the dream,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Natasha was an “absolute goddess.”

“Best bod on the gram. Without a doubt,” quipped a third follower.

“You are so perfect,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Fans wanting to get another glimpse of Natasha’s incredible bikini body did not have to scroll far down her feed. Another recent upload saw her enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in a tiny black two-piece. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 42,000 likes.