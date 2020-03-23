Donald Trump Is Spreading A ‘Mental Health Pandemic’ That Is Making Coronavirus Worse, Yale Psychiatrist Says

In a recent discussion with Salon, Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee again put the spotlight on Donald Trump‘s mental state and claimed that his alleged pathologies are becoming worse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee began the interview by noting that Trump first tried to ignore the danger of COVID-19 and hope that it would “magically disappear.”

“That is Trump’s fantasy world,” she said.

Afterward, Lee said Trump turned to press conferences and televised speeches to paint the illusion that he’s in control of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this image, Lee claimed Trump is “not in touch with reality” and said that his presence at the helm of the United States is “in some ways” worse than having no president at all.

“Trump is spreading disinformation, suppressing reality, and threatening those experts and other people who are telling him things about the coronavirus pandemic that he doesn’t want to hear,” she said.

According to Lee, the “disaster” created from the merging of Trump’s purported mental pathologies with the coronavirus crisis is something that was “bound to happen.”

“The coronavirus just happened to be part of the equation. The coronavirus pandemic is a graphic illustration of how disastrous allowing the mental health pandemic that is Trump’s cult to continue unabated.”

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee: Trump "cannot think of the past or the future or consequences, his main urgency is to quench the need at the moment. And the way he does this is by burnishing his power, by going to belligerent language or affirming conflicts" #DNlive pic.twitter.com/qOzRNulMU0 — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) December 15, 2017

As for Trump’s next steps, Lee predicted that Trump would use the pandemic to end the rule of law and take control of the country.

“Once Trump gets a fuller grasp of the situation, one can imagine that his thoughts will immediately go in that direction,” she speculated.

Lee has frequently been critical of Trump and raised the alarm on the alleged danger of his mental health many times before. Speaking with Mehdi Hasan for The Intercept, Lee warned that the president lacks mental capacity due to his inability to listen and process critical information and failure consider the consequences of impulsive or irrational decisions.

Despite Lee’s warnings, some psychiatrists are not happy with the way she has used her voice in politics. As The Inquisitr reported, some point to the Goldwater Rule, which prohibits psychiatrists from evaluating the mental health of public figures without personally examining them.

Regardless, Lee is one of many who believe that Trump’s leadership is a danger amid the coronavirus pandemic. In his piece for The Intercept, Hasan called on Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th amendment, which allows the Vice President to take office if the president becomes unable to do their job.