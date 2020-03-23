Arianny Celeste Stuns In A Figure-Hugging Orange Maxi Dress

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a breathtaking photo that showcased her beauty. The picture was taken on the beach, and Arianny included the specific location of El Matador Beach, Malibu, California, in the geotag of the post.

Arianny tagged photographer Alex Barredo in the picture, as well as two members of her glam squad. In the snap, Arianny sat on a stretch of sandy beach, with rock formations visible behind her. The ocean waves lapped at the shore, transforming from a clear blue to a frothy white as it rolled over the sand. Arianny remained the focal point of the shot, looking serene in a maxi dress.

While the brunette bombshell has shared plenty of snaps in which she’s rocking skimpy bikinis on the beach, in her latest update she wore an orange maxi dress that covered up almost every inch of her skin. The dress had a high neckline, long sleeves that came partway down her hands, and a hem that grazed her ankles. The dress was crafted from a ribbed material that stretched slightly over her curves, and the piece was somewhat figure-hugging while still remaining loose and comfortable.

Arianny’s long locks were slicked back in a sleek, chic low bun, and she had on a pair of statement earrings as her only visible piece of jewelry. The stunner had a simple makeup look that accentuated her natural beauty, including a soft nude shade on her lips and neutral tones on her lids. She rested one forearm on her knees and placed the other under her child, basking in the sunlight with closed eyes.

Arianny paired the breathtaking photo with a lengthy caption filled with positivity and encouragement for her Instagram followers. Her fans loved the post, and it racked up over 12,900 likes within just 10 hours, and also received 157 comments.

“Aw I love this so much,” one fan commented.

“Love the positive energy. Finding my peace,” another fan added.

“Love that color on you,” one fan said, followed by a clapping hands emoji, captivated by the vibrant orange hue on the brunette bombshell.

“You look gorgeous and beautiful,” another commented.

Arianny has been tantalizing her eager Instagram followers with plenty of quarantine content that showcases her fit physique. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a stunning snap in which she rocked a pair of sexy snakeskin-print leggings and a black sports bra as she got her sweat on.