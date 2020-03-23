Donald Trump’s 15-Day Plan Could Be Extended: ‘We Will Decide Which Way We Want To Go’

President Donald Trump took to social media on Sunday night to try and tamp down coronavirus fears regarding the economy yet again. In doing so, Trump made it clear that while the White House is currently implementing a 15-day play to try and “flatten the curve” it could eventually be extended. He wrote his view on the plan – in all capital letters – on his official Facebook account.

“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. At the end of the 15 day period, we will make a decision on which way we want to go!”

The idea that the country will be able to go back to normal in just a few days is one Trump has been pushing since the outbreak began. In recent weeks, he modified his view on that as the coronavirus outbreak got worse.

It has appeared the cause of Trump changing his outlook has stemmed from his own experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci saying it may take “several weeks” to curb the spread of the virus. At a press conference last week, the president hinted he believed the measures the United States and individual states such as Ohio, California and New York could last into July or August in some form.

Trump has gotten praise for the way he’s handled the outbreak in the last week from the media and Republican lawmakers. Most have said his messaging on the coronavirus danger has gotten better as the country comes to grips with what people need to do in order to try and slow down the spread.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Despite an understanding of what is needed, including shutting down movie theaters, bars, and restaurants, it’s clear the economic toll of the disease worries the president. On Sunday night and Monday morning, his social media posts and retweets were largely aimed at fixing the economy.

One Twitter user who was retweeted by the President talked about how much he would be appreciated if he was able to save the country from the “depression everyone else was leading us into.”

Trump also focused on other social media posts talking about the United States needing to go back to normal eventually because of its effect on jobs and the economy. The president has spent much of the last month concerned about how the effects of the virus are hitting the American citizens and the American economy. The stock market actually closed down for several days last week as prices continued to tumble.

Analysts believe his allusion towards lifting some measures after the 15-day period is up could be aimed at lifting the Dow Jones up as it gets set to open Monday morning.